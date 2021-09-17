Yoon Yeo-jeong selected for TIME’s 100 most influential people list. September. 17, 2021 07:45. hoho@donga.com.

South Korean actress Yoon Yeo-jeong made the list of the “100 Most Influential People in the World” in 2021 by TIME on Wednesday (local time). Actor Steven Yeun, who starred in the movie “Minari” along with Yoon, also put his name on the list.



Since 2004, the Time magazine has selected 100 most influential people in the world each year. US. President Joe Bide, Tesla CEO Elon Must, and others have been honored in the list of six categories including “titans,” “artists,” and “leaders” among others. Under the “titans” category, a total 11 people were chosen including Yoon, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Allyson Felix, the most decorated Olympic track-and-field female athlete in America. In April this year, Yoon became the first South Korean actress to win Best Supporting Actress in the 93rd Academy Awards with the movie Minari.



“I am surprised at the news that I made the list,” Yoon said in a letter announced by her agency on Thursday. “It is an honor that I’ve been selected in the list along with those who are much better than me.” “I just did what I had always done, and it was a year that I received undeserved praise,” she said, adding “I hope to become a person who can have a good influence.”



Steven Yeun was chosen under the “artists” category. “I’ve rarely met people with her level of confidence,” Yeun said in a video message, adding that he is happy that the world got to learn about Yoon as well as her Oscar-winning acting performance.



