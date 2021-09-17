Simone Biles: ‘I blame system that enabled Nassar’s sexual abuse’. September. 17, 2021 07:47. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Simone Biles, the 24-year-old star female gymnast of the United States, was weeping when testifying at the podium of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday along with her colleagues. Their testimonies were to report the negligence of the FBI and the Department of Justice in investigating Larry Nassar, the disgraced former doctor of Team USA currently serving his time in prison on charges of committing sexual violence on more than 330 athletes from the national team and Michigan State University over around the last 20 years.



Biles, who won four Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, was one of the victims. “I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” she said, denouncing the FBI’s inaction when it had been informed of Nassar’s record of sexual abuse. “It truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us,” an emotional Biles told the Senate hearing. “If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be severe.”



According to the records from the Department of Justice in July, the first investigation into Nassar began in July 2015, but procedures had been postponed on several criminal acts. With the FBI’s investigation making no progress, more than 70 females suffered avoidable sexual violence by Nassar. Biles called for the agents involved to be federally prosecuted.



McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols, the three other former national gymnasts of America, gave an emotional testimony over how their life has been constantly haunted by Nassar’s acts, urging to put an end to heinous sex crimes.



“I'm deeply and profoundly sorry to each and every one of you," said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “It never should have happened, and we're doing everything in our power to make sure it never happens again."



