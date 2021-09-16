Clintons, Bushes, and Obamas join forces to aid Afghans. September. 16, 2021 07:33. yeah@donga.com.

Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, and former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama teamed up to support Afghan refugees. Reuters reported that the former presidents and first ladies are serving as honorary co-chairs of Welcom.US, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Afghan refugees settle in the U.S.



The organization supports Afghan refugees in a variety of ways, such as supplies and financial support, talent donations, and provision of temporary housing. Major companies, including Microsoft (MS), Starbucks, and Walmart as well as government officials, such as Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and major civic groups have committed their support.



“@Resettling our new Afghan neighbors requires a whole-country response. That’s why three former Presidents and three former first ladies have joined us as leaders of this effort,” wrote the website of Welcome.US with separate photos of the three leaders and three former first ladies. It also stressed that they joined in the effort to “lift up everyone else involved and remind us that this is our opportunity, in a time of all too much division, for common purpose.” American news website Axios expected that a cumulative total of 65,000 Afghans to arrive in the U.S. by the end of the month. It predicted that up to 30,000 more could come to the U.S.



This is not the first time that former U.S. Presidents teamed up to plead for support. The three former presidents showed up at “Celebrating America,” a celebration ceremony held on the day of President Biden’s inauguration in January, and wished for the success of the Biden administration, adding they will work together with the new President. The Clintons and the Obamas attended a remembrance ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks at Ground Zero on Saturday along with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Bushes called for national unity, attending another remembrance ceremony held at Shanksville, Pennsylvania on the same day.



한국어