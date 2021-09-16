Ronaldo knocks down female security with his shot. September. 16, 2021 07:33. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo has proved by mistake that his shot is so strong. Ronaldo started in the Manchester United’s Champions League opener against BSC Young Boys in Berne, Switzerland on Tuesday.



The 36-year-old star was practicing his shooting during warm-up when one of his shots hit a female security guard who was standing behind the goalpost. The security guard was immediately knocked down and emergency staff ran toward her. Ronaldo rushed over to check on the guard and stayed there for a while. After learning that the security guard was okay, Ronaldo went back to the field for warm-up.



Ronaldo scored an opener in the 13th minute, receiving a pass from Bruno Fernandes. It was his first Champions League (UCL) goal scored in 12 years and 132 days wearing a Manchester United uniform. The match was also his 177th appearance in UCL, matching former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas’ UCL appearance record. The Manchester United won the UCL in the 2007-2008 season, during which Ronaldo played for the team, but has never achieved the feat after Ronaldo left the team for Real Madrid in July 2009.



