BTS, Coldplay collaborate on new single ‘My Universe’

BTS and British rock band Coldplay are releasing a new joint single on Sept. 24. According to Warner Music Korea on Tuesday, the new song, which is composed and written jointly by the two groups, has lyrics both in English and Korean.



BTS and Coldplay posted a video of themselves singing the new single on their separate TikTok accounts on Tuesday. In the video, the seven members of BTS are wearing a Coldplay hoodie while Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin is wearing a BTS hoodie. The video is reportedly filmed when Martin visited Korea.



“My Universe” will also be included in Coldplay’s ninth studio album, “Music of the Spheres” set to be released on Oct. 15. BTS previously collaborated with famous pop stars, including Halsey, The Chainsmokers, and Ed Sheeran.



Coldplay, an English rock band formed in London in 1996, has achieved worldwide fame with their hit songs, such as “Fix You” and “Viva La Vida,” and have sold over 100 million copies worldwide.



They are also famous for their spectacular stadium concerts. In 2017, Coldplay held their first concert in Korea at the Olympic Main Stadium and sold about 100,000 tickets for two days. Coldplay previously featured the Korean modern dance company, “Ambiguous Dance Company” in their music video of “Higher Power,” the first single of their ninth album.



