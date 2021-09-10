Brookings Institution names Andrew Yeo as Korea chair. September. 11, 2021 07:34. lightee@donga.com.

The Brookings Institution, a progressive Washington think tank, has appointed Korean-American Andrew Yeo as the chair of its Korea desk. Yeo is a political science professor at Catholic University in the U.S. He acquired a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University, and master’s and doctorate degrees from Cornell University, and has been studying the Korean Peninsula, East Asia, strategy for allies, and democratization.



Yeo is expected to take charge of Indo-Pacific strategy for the U.S. and its allies, South Korea’s foreign policy, and relations with North Korea. He has supported phased approach towards North Korea in lieu of ‘Big Deal,’ when it comes to Washington-Pyongyang talks on the North’s denuclearization, and indicated that sanctions can be partially lifted to help advance negotiations.



한국어