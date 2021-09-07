Hyundai Motor won’t sell ICE vehicles in Europe from 2035. September. 07, 2021 08:00. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company announced a vision to reduce its net carbon emission to zero by 2045 to achieve carbon neutrality. The company also plans to increase the share of its electric vehicles in sales from three percent in 2020 to 30 percent in 2030.



Hyundai Motor Company announced its environment-friendly strategy, including such a vision, at IAA Mobility 2021 held in Munich, Germany on Monday (local time). "Under our company's vision, Progress for Humanity, Hyundai Motor is determined to do the right thing for the world. " CEO of Hyundai Motor Company Chang Jae-hoon said in a recorded video. “We will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.”



IAA Mobility, which is considered one of the four major motor shows in the world, had been held biennially in every odd-numbered year in Frankfurt under the name of Frankfurt Motor Show. From this year, the event moved its base to Munich and changed the name to include mobility rather than a motor show to address the overall future mobility industry.



Hyundai Motor Company aims to increase the share of electric vehicles in sales to 80 percent by 2040, following its goal to achieve 30 percent in 2030. In Europe, the company will stop the sales of all ICE vehicles in 2035 and only sell battery-powered electric vehicles and hydrogen cars. In 2040, such a policy will expand to major markets outside Europe. Previously, Hyundai Motor Group put forward a plan to sell only electric models for its high-end brand Genesis from 2030.



Hyundai Motor Company will expand the roles of hydrogen-electric vehicles to achieve carbon neutrality. While there is only one recreational vehicle lineup for its hydrogen-electric cars at the moment, the company plans to launch three models by 2025 – a Nexo facelift model, a derivative model of MPV Staria, and a large SUV.



