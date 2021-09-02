Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after 12 years. September. 02, 2021 07:30. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who donned the red Manchester United uniform at the age of 18, has returned to the English club after 12 years.



The Manchester United announced on its website on Wednesday that the Portuguese footballer has signed a two-year contract with the club with an option to extend for a further year. With the announcement, the club posted a photo of Ronaldo wearing the new Manchester United uniform. Ronaldo made his debut for Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) in 2002 and joined Manchester United in 2003. After that, he developed into a world-class player and moved to Real Madrid (Spain) in 2009. In 2018, the Portuguese star joined Juventus (Italy).



A “Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart,” Ronaldo said. “The years I spent in this club were absolutely amazing. I can’t even start to explain my feelings right now,” the 36-year-old footballer added. “My first domestic League, my first club, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils. History will be written once again! You have my word!”



