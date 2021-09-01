French chefs learn to cook Korean food. September. 01, 2021 07:26. by Youn-Jong Kim zozo@donga.com.

“How did you make this sauce? I think there is something more other than gochujang and doenjang.”



Reputable French chefs came to Solstice, a Michelin one star restaurant located in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, around at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to learn how to cook Korean foods from the owner and chef Eric Trochon (57). Married to a Korean in 2014, Trochon has travelled to Korea several times to study various Korean dishes and introduced them to France.



Trochon showcased how to make kimchi lobster ravioli (European-style dumplings), foie gras made with sesame oil and seaweed, steak cooked with oyster mushrooms and ssamjang, and sweets made with soybean paste and caramel. Twenty chefs were busy jotting down the uses and characteristics of the ingredients for Korean food on their smartphone and notebooks as they tasted the dishes.



The meeting was organized by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) Paris Center. “We were worried that proud French chefs would hesitate to participate,” the center said. “Contrary to our expectations, many chefs came to learn about Korean food. Sophie, a chef at vegetarian restaurant ‘Hehi,’ said she wants to create a new dish using vegetables and the fermentation method, which is the strength of Korean food.



Fieldra, who works as a chef at ‘Le Rayon,’ said she will make a new dish combining chogochujang (red chili-pepper paste with vinegar) with French sauces, adding she wants to surprise people with her dish. “The strength of Korean ingredients is that they are mysterious,” said Olivier, who runs fusion restaurant ‘Boca.’ “They taste good and it is really fun to try them as a chef because I do not know the recipe.”



