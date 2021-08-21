The language of flowers. August. 21, 2021 07:27. .

What do a flower shop and a collection of poems have in common? It is flowers. At every flower shop, there are flowers. Not as obvious as a flower shop, but flowers are also found in a book of poetry. Among all literary genres, flowers are in the fullest bloom in poetry. “Song of Flowers” from the Silla Dynasty as well as better known poems, such as “Azaleas” and “Viola Mandshurica,” are the songs of flowers. There is no one who likes, looks at, and recites flowers more than poets. Flowers cannot be eaten and wither quickly but are beautiful. The features of flowers are what poets truly like.



Poets have compared people and love to flowers. I present flowers that became heart to you. It is a poem titled “The Language of Flowers” by Lee Mun-jae. The poem starts with the language of scorpion grasses, which is “forget me not.” But this is not what’s at the center of the poem. The heart of the person who created its language is. Flowers themselves are pretty and the action of giving flowers is precious but it was perhaps not enough to express the creator’s true feelings. Such an overflowing heart to want to reach somebody became the language of flowers.



Both flower and the language of flowers are great but what matters the most is one’s heart. This is the true “language of flowers” that the poet wishes to talk about. Flowers can be seen only by those who hold flowers in their heart. Flowers are not only found in flower shops or books of poetry. Our heart is where flowers truly blossom.



