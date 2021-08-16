S. Korea is overcoming pandemic stably, says Moon. August. 16, 2021 07:18. tree624@donga.com.

President Moon Jae-in said Sunday “By October, 70 percent of the Korean population will have completed their second dosing of the COVID-19 vaccine.” The president said the government will complete the second dosing a month prior to its original target of November despite delays in the supply of the Moderna vaccine.



“Korea is overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic more stably than any other advanced countries. We are approaching the vaccination target as well,” President Moon said at his congratulatory speech for the 76th Liberation Day ceremony, which took place at Munhwa Station Seoul 284 (former Seoul Station). The president already said in a meeting of his senior secretaries on August 2, “We will seek to achieve (the target of completing the first dosing in 36 million people) before the Chuseok holiday by advancing the target.”



Elaborating on the reason President Moon expects the government can complete the second dosing by October, the presidential office said, “The president stressed the government’s commitment that there will be no disruptions in the supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.” The interval between the first and second dosings for these vaccines is currently six weeks. The presidential office expects that if people of ages between 18 and 49 take their first shot in September, the second dosing will be completed by late October, and therefore if vaccination can proceed according to the schedule, herd immunity can be achieved around early- to mid-November.



President Moon has emphasized anew his commitment to the development of a homegrown vaccine. “The government will provide strong support in efforts ranging from the development of raw materials to vaccine purchase, with the Global Vaccine Hub Committee serving as the focal point,” he said. “The government will work together with companies to ensure the first Korean vaccine can be commercialized by the first half of next year.”



