Korean defender Kim Min-jae joins Turkey's Fenerbahce. August. 16, 2021 07:19.

“Welcome Kim Min-jae (photo), the winner of the most trophies who won 28 times in Turkey, the country of brother to Korea, to Fenerbahce.”



Turkey’s renowned professional football team Fenerbahce announced its recruitment of Korean defender Kim Min-jae (25) and delivered a welcome message. Kim, who played in the Beijing Guoan F.C. (China), has signed a four-year contract with the Turkish team and advanced into the European league. Rumors had it that Kim who received the back number three planned on transferring to various European teams including Tottenham Hotspur (England), Porto (Portugal) and Juventus (Italy).



Fenerbahce is showing its anticipation on Kim’s performance. “Kim Min-jae finished his first training in the team,” quickly announced the team on the website along with the news on recruitment. “We know how much efforts and sacrifice it took to build today’s Korea,” the team said in Turkish and Korean on Sunday along with the news on Korea’s National Liberation Day. “It is important to remember that sports boosted the morale of Koreans even in tragic history.”



Kim Yeon-koung who played in the same club’s volleyball team for six years also welcomed him. She left a comment with an applause sign when the team announced Kim’s joining on a social network. Fenerbahce, founded in 1907, is a prestigious sports club that have won 19 times in Turkey’s premiere league.



