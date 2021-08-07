U.S. to start booster vaccine next month. August. 07, 2021 07:19. zozo@donga.com,lightee@donga.com.

Controversy is intensifying over whether to give booster shots to the vaccinated or not between those for and against the measure in countries including Israel, the U.K., Germany, and Japan amid a global Covid-19 vaccine divide. The U.S. that has reported the highest COVID-19 preval‎ence in the world is reportedly put in place a booster shot vaccination plan by as early as next month. With new daily confirmed cases having exceeded 110,000 for three consecutive days from August 2 in the nation, Washington is pushing to implement the measure to curb escalating transmission.



The Wall Street Journal said Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is pushing to conduct booster vaccination in senior citizens 65 and older, immunocompromised people, and those who took the jab during early days of the vaccination campaign last December and January. Generally, the COVID-19 vaccine sustains protective efficacy for six months after vaccination, but people with a weaker immune system maintains protection for a shorter period of time.



“Current vaccination may not sufficiently protect people with weaker immunity. We are stepping up efforts to provide a booster shot as early as possible,” said, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “A booster dose could provide a turning point to the spread of Covid-19, primarily of the Delta variant.”



According to Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stephen Hoge said, “Our vaccine provides a 93 percent protection in six months after vaccination but the Delta variant is not included in the protection,” stressing the need for a booster. Pfizer also recently said that it will urge the health authority to approve a third dosing within this month.



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett of Israel, which is the first country in the world to starter booster vaccination on July 12, actively advocated for a booster shot at a virtual press meeting on Facebook. When asked about the World Health Organization’s booster vaccination moratorium, the prime minister said that Israel will share knowledge that will build up during booster vaccination, adding that the nation has been providing great service the world.



