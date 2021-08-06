Yoon Seok-youl continues his political moves during vacation. August. 06, 2021 07:26. by Kwan-Seok Jang jks@donga.com.

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a presidential contender of the main opposition People Power Party, met with former Prime Minister Chung Hong-won on Thursday, his first day of summer vacation, where he was told to “restore the rule of law and sound judgment.”



According to Yoon’s campaign, Yoon visited Chung’s office and discussed matters at hand. Chung is said to have encouraged Yoon to “rebuild this country,” which is “in a state of chaos, where the Constitution has been faltering and ideological divide is gaping,” and “relieve the suffering of the people.” Chung reportedly have called on Yoon to “restore the rule of law and sound judgment” and “build a country where people help out one another.”



Yoon plans to stay home during summer vacation until Sunday and use social networking services to share his daily life and routines. He also needs to work out ways to shake off the arrogant image due to his “manspreading” behavior.



The war of words continued surrounding him. In an interview with the Busan Ilbo on Thursday, Yoon said, “The Fukushima nuclear power plant did not explode. The damage was aggravated by the earthquake and tsunami, but the nuclear power plant itself was not demolished, and there was no radioactive leakage to the environment.” Yoon’s such comment was published on the online article and deleted shortly after. Yoon’s camp explained that the article first published online did not accurately reflect his intention. Contrary to Yoon’s claim, the Fukushima nuclear power plant was struck by the earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, leading to massive radioactive leakage.



한국어