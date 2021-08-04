Supreme Court upholds 10 million won fine for Nissan Korea. August. 04, 2021 07:21. hcshin@donga.com.

The fine has been finalized for Nissan Korea, which manipulated emissions data on its vehicles. According to the Supreme Court said on Tuesday, it upheld the original ruling that issued the fine of 10 million won against the Japanese carmaker for violating the Motor Vehicle Management Act.



Nissan Korea was accused of obtaining imported vehicle certification for its vehicles, including Infiniti Q50 by submitting to the Ministry of Environment falsified emissions test reports without actually conducting tests. The Japanese automaker was levied a fine of 15 million won in the first trial but the fine was lowered to 10 million won in the second trial on the grounds that the fine limit at the time of the crime should be applied.



The South Korean court pointed out in the second trial that Nissan Korea undermined social trust on the self-certification system, where importers self-inspect the performance of their cars.



