Delta plus variant first detected in Korea. August. 03, 2021 07:13.

The Delta plus variant, one of the emerging variants of COVID-19, has been detected for the first time in Korea. The Delta plus is a sub-lineage of the Delta variant, which was originally discovered in India and has now become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the world. The Delta plus could be as transmissible as the Delta variant and reduces the efficacy of vaccines since it is resistant to antibodies, another hurdle in the fight against the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the nation.



According to The Dong-A Ilbo, health authorities analyzed the gene sequence of a man, who has recently been infected with the coronavirus, and detected the Delta plus on Saturday. The man lives in the Seoul metropolitan area. He was tested for COVID-19 after cluster infection occurred at a private institution his child attends. The health authorities are conducing further analysis to find out if the man’s family and institution staffs are infected with the Delta plus. The authorities have also launched an investigation to track the man’s route of infection.







“Global coronavirus cases have risen for five straight weeks,” President Moon Jae-in said during a meeting with his senior aides at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday. He expressed concerns, saying the situation is contrary to expectations that inoculations would serve as a solution to the coronavirus crisis. The president went on to say that the country’s plan to give 36 million people at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by September is progressing without any setbacks, stressing that the country will achieve the goal before the Chuseok holiday (Sept. 18-22).



