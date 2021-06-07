Kim Yuna donates 100 million won for COVID-19 treatment initiatives. June. 08, 2021 07:23. always99@donga.com.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Kim Yuna on Monday donated 100,000 dollars to the Korean Committee for UNICEF, hoping that developing countries will be better supplied with COVID-19 vaccines.



“It is a heart-breaking story that children from many parts of the globe have no access to basic health care services with medical systems in a state of paralysis” said the queen of figure skating. “I hope my donation to help supply COVID-19 vaccines and end the worldwide pandemic.” In response, the UNICEF Korean Committee said that Kim’s contribution will be delivered to the COVAX Facility, an international project to collectively purchase vaccines for the developing world, as per the donator’s will.



Since Kim became a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF in 2010, she has led efforts to protect children at home and abroad. Last February as well, she donated 100 million won to the organization to help carry out COVID-19 treatment initiatives.



