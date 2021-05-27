S. Korea moves atop its World Cup qualifying group. May. 28, 2021 07:29. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Since all results involving North Korea were voided after its announcement to pull out from the second round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, South Korea has advanced to the No. 1 position in its group. FIFA announced on Thursday that all five games played by North Korea would be voided and the points earned by teams in Group H would be recalculated accordingly.



As a result, South Korea’s ranking went up from second place to first place. South Korea had a tie game 0-0 against North Korea during its 2019 away game in Pyongyang. Lebanon moved from the third to the second due to fewer goal points compared to South Korea and Turkmenistan, which was placed top of the group, stepped down to the third.



한국어