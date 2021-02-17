Concerns rise over large-scale bloodshed in Myanmar. February. 18, 2021 07:29. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Myanmar’s military has disregarded the Constitution and amended the Penal Code, making it clear that it will increase repressions against citizens. Meanwhile, there are rumors that Myanmar’s armed forces are moving to the main city, Yangon, raising concerns over large-scale bloodshed.



According to local media, including The Irrawaddy, on Wednesday, the State Administrative Council recently amended section 124 in an attempt to guarantee impunity for actions that cause dissatisfaction and hatred toward the government, military authorities, and military personnel. The level of punishment has been significantly increased from up to three years in prison to a minimum of seven to 20 years.



한국어