Yeon Sang-ho, Im Sang-soo make it to Cannes Film Festival. June. 05, 2020 07:34. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

“Peninsula” by Yeon Sang-ho and “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” by Im Sang-soo have been invited to the Cannes Film Festival. Despite its cancellation due to COVID-19, the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday announced its 2020 lineup of 56 films. The festival didn’t differentiate movies by section this year.



“Peninsula” directed by Yeon is a sequel to “Train to Busan (2016),” which shows the battle between people and zombies in the wastelands four years after the first movie. The film, which stars Kang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, will be released this summer. “Heaven: To the Land of Happiness” directed by Im follows two men who become friends and go on a special trip to find happiness.



Yeon has been invited to the Cannes Film Festival for “The King of Pigs (2011)” and “Train to Busan.” This is also the third time Im’s film made it to the lineup following “The Housemaid (2010)” and “The Taste of Money (2012).”



“The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson and “Summer of 85” by Francois Ozon are also among the selected movies. The Cannes Film Festival, however, will not give awards this year including the Palme d’Or, Best Director and Best Screenplay.



Despite the coronavirus crisis, the number of submissions to the festival has exceeded 2,000 for the first time at 2,067. The Cannes Film Festival was scheduled for May 12~23 but has been called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. American director Spike Lee who was named as this year’s president of the Jury will lead the jury next year.



