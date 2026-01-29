Fuit Eyes Global Market with E-Call and sLLM-Powered Automated Communication Solutions

Fuit participated in CES 2026 and received attention from global companies / source=Fuit

While the startup Fuit demonstrates innovative strides by combining satellite communications with AI-based mobility safety technology, it has also stood out at CES 2026, the world's largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition. Fuit’s sLLM(small Large Language Model)-based automated communication solution also heightened its growth potential by garnering significant interest from global corporations.Supported by the Industrial Bank of Korea(IBK), Fuit participated in CES 2026, held in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. The IBK operated its first-ever independent booth within CES 2026, titled the IBK Changgong Hall, supporting the global expansion of 15 companies. In the case of Fuit, it was selected for IBK Changgong, a startup cultivation program operated by the IBK, for its satellite-based vehicle E-call(Emergency-call) solution, which led to the opportunity to participate in CES."We decided to participate in CES 2026 to listen to the voices of actual customers and engage in business for our entry into the North American region," stated Se-ho Kim, the CEO of Fuit. He added, "We also wanted to strategically secure networks within the North American territory."At CES 2026, Fuit showcased its flagship service, E-call. E-call is an ICT-based emergency rescue system where the vehicle automatically detects an emergency, transmits accident information to the E-call Center, and secures the "golden hour" for passengers. Through this, passengers can be protected safely.Existing E-callservices have a high dependency on terrestrial networks, making them inevitably limited in "shadow areas" such as tunnels or mountainous regions. Terrestrial networks are concentrated only in densely populated areas, making it difficult to cope when communication is unstable or during disaster situations. Fuitenables uninterrupted, rapid rescue support for passengers under any emergency by establishing a satellite and AI-based hyper-connected safety net. The company is also advancing its technology by defining various scenarios that could occur in shadow areas.In particular, Fuit seeks differentiation through its sLLM-based automated communication solution. This is one of the technology trends global companies are currently focusing on, as it addresses the high costs and security concerns of existing large-scale models while delivering high performance specialized for specific tasks. CEO Se-ho Kim explained, "Even in situations where the communication environment is unstable, sLLM conducts communication while minimizing network usage through on-vehicle self-analysis."Fuit is also in the midst of research and development related to safety solutions within the home by embedding the sLLM-based automated communication solution into home humanoid models. This is garnering high expectations as it is being conducted jointly with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology(MIT), LG Electronics, LG Uplus, the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology(GIST), and Korea University.Fuit’s proprietary technology is bound to shine in a global landscape where interest in satellite communication-based emergency rescue services is rising. Indeed, at CES 2026, the company received attention not only from the automotive industry but also from global corporations such as satellite communication providers. The fact that the company secured technological competitiveness by preemptively filing related patents since 2023 also played a major role.CEO Se-ho Kim said, "At CES 2026, global automotive industry players and satellite communication companies showed interest in Fuit’s technology." He further noted, "We have signed NDAs(Non-Disclosure Agreements) with two global automotive parts specialists and are discussing cooperation. We will continue these discussions to create substantive results in the future."Meanwhile, Fuit has secured seed funding from Korea University Holdings for its satellite-based vehicle E-call solution, at a valuation of 4 billion KRW.Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)