Korean Startups Ignite GITEX 2025, Accelerating Global Expansion

SeoulTech startups participating in GITEX 2025 as part of the Startup Global Expansion (Dubai) Program / Source=Seoul National University of Science and Technology

Kyung-su Roh, CEO of ShotAI (presenter), delivering an IR pitch at GITEX 2025 / Source=Seoul National University of Science and Technology

Jun-ho Hwang, CEO of Studio Popcorn (center), signing an MOU at GITEX 2025 / Source=Seoul National University of Science and Technology

Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech) announced its participation in GITEX Global 2025, the Middle East’s premier technology exhibition, alongside two promising startups from its Early-Stage Startup Package program.This initiative was part of the "Startup Global Expansion (Dubai) Program," a collaborative effort led by the Seoul Regional Office of SMEs and Startups (MSS). The program also saw participation from the Seoul Center for Creative Economy and Innovation (Seoul CCEI) and Korea University, marking a unified academic and governmental push to export Korean innovation.Building on its history of fostering global startup growth, SeoulTech utilized this program to help early-stage ventures analyze the local landscape, validate market demand, and assess investment potential directly in the field. The overarching goal was to secure partner companies and establish a robust investment pipeline to facilitate successful entry into the global arena.Following a rigorous selection process based on applications from the Early-Stage Startup Package, SeoulTech backed two key innovators:• ShotAI: A developer of global AI smart court solutions.• Studio Popcorn: A creator of 2D animation hybrid production systems utilizing AI and 3D technology.Prior to departure, the startups underwent intensive training covering global market strategies, the nuances of overseas startup ecosystems, and analysis of potential investment partners.On September 22, participating institutions gathered at the Seoul Jongno Startup Village for a deep dive into the Dubai business environment. The session featured insights from The SEE Institute, a Dubai-based sustainability research and incubation hub. The delegation subsequently arrived in Dubai on October 12 to establish their presence at GITEX 2025.GITEX has cemented its status as the world's largest information and communications technology exhibition. The 2025 edition saw participation from approximately 6,500 companies across 180 countries. Notably, over 1,200 global investors attended, scouting the technological capabilities of the 2,000 startups showcasing their innovations.SeoulTech, ShotAI, and Studio Popcorn operated booths within the "Korea Central" pavilion, presenting their core technologies to international industry leaders and investors. A tangible highlight of the event was Studio Popcorn signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Morphic, a global generative AI tool developer, marking a significant step in its global expansion.On October 13, the delegation participated in site visits, English-language IR (Investor Relations) pitching sessions, and networking events hosted in collaboration with Falak Tyyeb Platinum Government Services. The event attracted major Dubai-based investors, including representatives from The SEE Institute, Grover Impact Ventures, and Wamda Capital.Following the conclusion of the exhibition, the group visited the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) on October 16 to tour the facilities and gain further insights into the local infrastructure supporting tech entrepreneurs.Representatives from the participating startups expressed high satisfaction with the pre-departure training, the exhibition experience, and on-site networking, affirming their intent to join future global initiatives. The operating agencies, including SeoulTech, announced plans to enhance investor matchmaking efficiency by aggregating investor data in advance to deliver practical benefits to future participants."We intend to strengthen our pre-event consulting—ranging from IR pitching to promotional materials—to maximize the outcomes of on-site meetings," said a spokesperson for SeoulTech. "Our focus is on building a robust foundation that not only enhances the global capabilities of our startups but also ensures that participation in overseas exhibitions translates into tangible business results."By Joo-kyung Cha (racingcar@itdonga.com)