Junior teachers leaving schools amid erosion of authority



A growing number of early-career teachers are leaving the profession as violations of teacher authority increase, a new survey shows.



In a poll of 5,591 educators conducted by the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Associations ahead of Teachers’ Day, 90% said the exodus of junior teachers is a serious problem. Another 24% said they do not plan to stay in the profession until retirement. The most common reason cited was the erosion of classroom authority.



Between March 2023 and February 2024, 576 teachers with less than 10 years of experience resigned, the highest number in five years. A separate study by the Korea Educational Development Institute, released late last year, found that six out of 10 elementary school teachers with less than five years of experience were considering leaving the profession.



In the latest survey, 41% of respondents cited the lack of protection for teachers as the main reason for early-career attrition. Despite the enactment of the so-called Four Teacher Protection Laws last year following the 2022 death of a teacher at Seoi Elementary School, teachers say the situation has not improved.



Last month, a video showing a high school senior in Seoul’s Yangcheon district assaulting a teacher during class after being told to stop playing mobile games went viral, sparking public outcry. The KFTA said 19 teachers were physically assaulted by students last year, more than double the number from the year before.



As teacher authority declines and the student population shrinks, interest in the profession is also falling. This year, even students with seventh-tier GPAs were admitted to teacher training universities, which once required near-perfect scores. The number of students dropping out of these programs also rose, reaching 621 in 2023 — a 30% increase from the previous year.



Experts warn that the departure of young teachers and the drop in applicants are affecting the quality of education and could hinder efforts to expand curricula that use artificial intelligence and digital tools. They say stronger legal protections are needed to shield teachers from excessive complaints and unfounded lawsuits.



They also say that rebuilding a social climate of respect for teachers is essential to encourage young educators to remain in the profession.

