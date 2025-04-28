Russia takes Kursk, acknowledges North Korean assistance

Russia announced on April 26 that it had regained full control of the southwestern Kursk region, which Ukrainian forces had previously occupied. Notably, Russia confirmed that North Korean troops assisted in the operation to retake the area. This marks the first time the Russian government has acknowledged the deployment of North Korean forces. As military cooperation between the two countries deepens, speculation is growing that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may visit Moscow for the 80th anniversary of Russia’s Victory Day on May 9.According to the Russian state-run news agency TASS, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, reported in a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that "the Kursk liberation operation has been completed" and that "more than 76,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or wounded." Gerasimov emphasized the liberation of Gornal, the last stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the region, repeatedly stating that Ukraine had been defeated. Putin praised the operation, noting that the significant losses suffered by Ukrainian forces—despite Western training and equipment—would impact all fronts.Gerasimov specifically highlighted the role of North Korean soldiers in the operation. "I would like to emphasize the contribution of soldiers from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea who participated in the Kursk liberation operation," he said, noting that North Korean forces helped defeat Ukrainian infiltration units under the two countries' strategic partnership. He praised their "combat missions alongside Russian soldiers" and commended their "high professionalism, patience, courage, and heroism."On April 27, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops. She stated, "The solidarity shown by our North Korean comrades reflects the high level of alliance between our countries," expressing confidence that the relationship would continue to strengthen. She added, "We will never forget our friends," reiterating Russia’s gratitude toward North Korea.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military denied Russia's claims, asserting, "Although the situation is difficult, we are still maintaining our positions in Kursk." Russia had made significant efforts to reclaim control of the region. Attention is now focused on how the situation in Kursk could impact ceasefire negotiations in the Ukraine conflict, which the United States is currently mediating. The U.S. has warned that it may withdraw from the talks if progress is not made, exerting pressure on both Ukraine and Russia.Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com