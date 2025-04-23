Tottenham suffers second straight loss to Nottingham. April. 23, 2025 07:37. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest on April 22 in the 33rd round of the 2024-25 English Premier League season. Son Heung-min missed his second consecutive match due to a foot injury, following his absence in the 4-2 loss to Wolverhampton on April 13. The defeat marked Tottenham’s second straight loss, leaving them in 16th place with 37 points.



With five matches remaining, Spurs are on the verge of matching their most losses in a single season since the EPL adopted its 20-team format in 1995-96. The current record stands at 19 losses, set in the 2003-04 season. If their performance doesn’t improve, they risk finishing lower than their previous worst finishes — 14th in the 1997-98 and 2003-04 seasons. “We know we’ve lost too many games. Neither the players nor I am satisfied with the results,” said Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou.



Tottenham conceded early, with a goal in the 5th minute when Elliot Anderson’s shot deflected off Rodrigo Bentancur and into the net. Nottingham doubled their lead in the 16th minute with a header from Chris Wood. Tottenham pulled one back in the 42nd minute with a goal from Richarlison, but they couldn’t find an equalizer. This marks the first time in 28 years that Tottenham has lost both league meetings with Nottingham in a single season. Despite holding just 30% possession, Nottingham was efficient, converting two of their three shots on target. The win lifted Nottingham to third place with 60 points.



