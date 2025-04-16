Woman opens plane door before Jeju flight takeoff. April. 16, 2025 07:29. by 제주=송은범기자 seb1119@donga.com.

A woman suffering from claustrophobia was arrested Monday after opening an emergency exit on an Air Seoul plane preparing to depart from Jeju International Airport, triggering the emergency slide and halting the aircraft.



According to Jeju Airport and airport police, the incident occurred at around 8:05 a.m. aboard Air Seoul flight RS902, which was scheduled to fly to Gimpo Airport with 202 passengers and seven crew members on board. As the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway, the woman, in her 30s, suddenly unbuckled her seatbelt, ran toward the emergency exit, and opened the door.



The emergency slide deployed, forcing the aircraft to stop immediately. The woman reportedly struggled with a flight attendant who tried to stop her. “A young woman suddenly got up and rushed to the emergency door,” a passenger said. “There was a loud popping sound and even smoke, which threw everyone into panic.”



She was subdued by crew members and passengers and handed over to police on the scene. Authorities arrested her on charges of violating the Aviation Security Act.



During questioning, the woman told police she acted out of panic due to her claustrophobia. Police later confirmed she had been receiving treatment for the condition. With her guardian’s consent, authorities plan to admit her to a hospital for further evaluation.



한국어