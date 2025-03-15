Kim Soo-hyun: I dated late Kim Sae-ron after she became an adult. March. 15, 2025 07:25. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun (age 37) has denied allegations that he dated the late Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor.



In its official statement released on March 14, Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, stated that the actor dated Kim Sae-ron from the summer of 2019 to the fall of 2020 after she became an adult and that the claim that he was in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor is not true



On March 10, one YouTube channel, citing the bereaved family, claimed that Kim had been in a romantic relationship with the late actress for six years since she was 15 years old. The channel also disclosed evidential information provided by the bereaved family including the photos of them together and text messages presumably sent to Kim by the late actress.



The agency also explained the allegations that the actor had sent Kim Sae-ron a notarized document by certified mail demanding repayment of a penalty fee he allegedly loaned to the late actress during her 2022 drunk-driving incident. Gold Medalist argued that all her debt issues were entirely between her and the agency and that Kim Soo-hyun never lent her any money nor demanded repayment. The agency further explained that it covered the remaining debts Kim Sae-ron could not handle as an individual, and the debts were settled as financial loss in December 2023.



Meanwhile, due to the scandalous situation, the public sentiment about the actor is worsening, some requesting him to step down from the TV show ‘Good Day’, in which he is currently appearing. The broadcasting and advertising industries are closely monitoring the situation. CJ Foodville, for which he was an ad model, has decided not to renew his contract after it expires this March.



한국어