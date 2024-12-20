Martial law teaches an essential lesson: leaders must listen. December. 20, 2024 08:30. .

No matter who you talk to these days, the conversation inevitably ends with the December 3 martial law declaration. Beyond discussing martial law's political turmoil and economic impact, people share personal stories of where they were and how they heard the shocking news. The discussion often extends further, delving into a psychological analysis of why these supposedly smart individuals made such an outrageous decision.



Entrepreneurs primarily pointed out the harmful effects of 'refusal to communicate' and 'groupthink.' Groupthink refers to a psychological mechanism where an overestimation of group capabilities leads to a loss of objectivity, and a desire for group harmony and conformity suppresses individual critical thinking. The term was coined by Yale professor Irving Janis in 1972, inspired by the disastrous 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion—a poor decision made by U.S. President John F. Kennedy and his brilliant staff. Similarly, the personal style of President Yoon Suk Yeol, known for talking more than listening even in private settings, and the groupthink fostered by a 'curtain of close confidants' led to disaster.



This leads to the seemingly obvious conclusion that it is important to have a leader who allows everyone to freely voice critical opinions and listens to them. However, this is easier said than done. The Korean organizational culture, characterized by imperial-like leadership and loyal executors, makes it easy to fall into groupthink. That is why even major corporations are emphasizing the need to learn from the martial law situation, which now serves as an example of poor decision-making.



One CEO of a large company said that he always keeps a picture frame in his office with the words 'listen carefully' on it. Even when he doesn’t want to listen, he looks at it as a reminder. “I often end up pushing through with my own judgment,” he says, “but once I listen, I always keep the opposing view in the back of my mind. It’s something you can take into account in your next decision or consider as a risk to watch out for.” He also emphasized the importance of listening to naysayers, even when you don’t want to.



Successful leaders don't leave listening to the will of the individual. After the failed Bay of Pigs invasion, then-U.S. President John F. Kennedy created a decision-making system to avoid groupthink. This included 'holding meetings to discuss various alternatives rather than simply deciding yes or no on a particular agenda' and 'conducting discussions in small groups without the president present.' These measures led to a wise response during the Cuban Missile Crisis.



Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is also a master communicator. When I visited Nvidia's headquarters in March of this year, I noticed that the elevators were tucked away in a corner of the building. Instead, a centralized staircase leading to a café on each floor was designed to encourage movement and interaction among employees. An Nvidia official explained that this design was intended to “force people to meet on the stairs and listen to each other's stories,” preventing them from becoming too focused on their specialties—a common characteristic in the semiconductor industry.



Unfortunately, Korea is paying a staggering political, economic, and cultural price for the poor decision. It is a costly lesson that everyone has learned the hard way about the importance of listening.



한국어