Juan Soto signs with New York Mets. December. 14, 2024 07:56. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

In articles about Major League Baseball (MLB) player contracts, the term "Yankees Discount" frequently appears. This term reflects how many players are willing to accept a slightly lower salary if it means they get to wear the uniform of the New York Yankees, the team with the most World Series championships. However, for Juan Soto (26), who left the Yankees and signed with their local rivals, the New York Mets, family was more important than the Yankees Discount.



The Mets, who signed Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract—the largest in professional sports history—held a press conference on Friday at their home stadium, Citi Field, to announce his signing. During the event, they disclosed detailed terms of the contract, including providing a luxury suite at Citi Field for Soto’s family at no cost. Soto had specifically requested this condition so his family could comfortably watch his games, and the Mets agreed to it.



According to reports from the New York Post and others, Soto made a request similar to the Yankees,' but they refused. “If you need a suite, you can pay for it. I don’t think the availability of a suite influenced his decision to sign elsewhere,” Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman remarked.



However, at the press conference, Soto emphasized that the suite was one of the biggest reasons he chose the Mets. “I was deeply moved by how the Mets always talked about family and showed concern for me and my family.” Additionally, the Mets agreed to provide security personnel for Soto’s family during both home and away games, including Spring Training and the postseason. Earlier this season, there was media coverage of an incident where a Yankees security staff member reportedly blocked Soto’s family from accessing certain areas of the stadium.



한국어