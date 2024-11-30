Prosecutors conduct search and seizure for industrial complex intervention allegations. November. 30, 2024 07:28. by 창원=송유근 기자, 창원=최원영 기자 big@donga.com.

Prosecutors investigating allegations of President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife’s involvement in the nomination process conducted a search and seizure operation at Changwon City Hall and the South Gyeongsang Provincial Office on Friday.



The Changwon District Prosecutors’ Office’s dedicated investigation team dispatched investigators to the Audit Office and Industrial Complex Department at Changwon City Hall, as well as the Industrial Complex Policy Department and other related departments at the South Gyeongsang Provincial Office. The team reportedly secured documents from officials' PCs detailing the selection process for the ‘Changwon 2nd National Industrial Complex.’ These materials will be used to determine whether Myung Tae-gyun (54, currently in custody) influenced the site selection for the industrial complex while serving as the head of the regional office of former People’s Power Party member Kim Young-sun (64, also in custody). Allegations suggest that individuals connected to Myung purchased land near the designated site.



Myung is accused of intervening extensively in the Changwon Industrial Complex projects, including proposing the initial site and determining its boundaries. It has also been claimed that Mr. A, the son of Myung’s acquaintance, acquired land near the complex.



During the investigation, prosecutors uncovered evidence suggesting Myung influenced the selection process for the national industrial complex, including meetings with Changwon Mayor Hong Nam-pyo and obtaining confidential reports from city officials. Although Changwon City began an internal investigation into suspected development information leaks, it was suspended following the prosecution's probe. On the same day, prosecutors summoned Myung for questioning for the sixth time since his arrest, continuing their investigation into his alleged role in the project.



