Myung suspected of arranging meetings during South Gyeongsang trip. November. 21, 2024 08:25. by 창원=최원영기자, 창원=박종민기자 o0@donga.com.

It was found that Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure involved in allegations over President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife intervening in candidate nomination, allegedly introduced him to two prospective candidates for the general elections, telling prosecutors that he helped facilitate Yoon’s presidential campaign.



According to reports compiled by The Dong-A Ilbo on Wednesday, a YouTube video, which was purportedly recorded at Gimhae International Airport in September 2021 when Yoon visited South Gyeongsang Province following his candidacy announcement, shows Myung introducing preliminary candidates for Goryeong County governor and Daegu city council surnamed Bae and Lee, respectively, to Yoon and the two candidates exchanging business cards with him.



Myung reportedly said that he assisted the president in arranging his presidential campaign trails in the province, adding that he only served as a guide through the campaign without any official title assigned to him. Myung and former lawmaker Kim Young-sun, both currently in detention, are charged with receiving 240 million won from the two prospective candidates in exchange for public nomination.



Prosecutors are investigating the case with a closer look at the hard drives of former lawmaker Kim’s office submitted by her accountant Kang Hye-kyung, expecting to find a “smoking gun” that may provide clear proof of Myung’s allegations. Previously, they discovered data on the hard drives showing that Myung sent himself recordings of phone calls with Yoon on Kakao Talk for PC. However, the recording files have not been secured as of now.



