Paris hosts Korean Literature Fair in honor of Han Kang’s Nobel win. November. 09, 2024 08:07. by 이청아 기자 clearlee@donga.com.

To commemorate novelist Han Kang’s recent Nobel Prize in Literature, the Korean Cultural Center in France has launched a Korean literature book fair titled 'The Miracle of Han Kang.'



According to the center, the exhibition will run from Thursday (local time) through the end of March next year at its venue in Paris. The event’s title draws from the Miracle on the Han River, a phrase symbolizing South Korea’s rapid post-war economic growth, likening Han Kang’s literary achievement to a similar “miracle.”



The exhibition features a dedicated section for Han Kang, showcasing 23 works, including her acclaimed novels ‘The Vegetarian,’ ‘Human Acts,’ and ‘The White Book,’ alongside their French translations.



In addition to Han Kang’s works, the fair includes a Korean Literature in the World section, highlighting internationally recognized Korean authors. Featured works include Hwang Sok-yong’s 'The Old Garden,' Cho Nam-joo’s 'Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982,' and Chung Bo-ra's 'Cursed Bunny,' all of which have garnered significant global attention.



