Son Heung-min meets e-sports star Faker in London. November. 07, 2024 08:27. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Tottenham Hotspur posted a picture of captain Son Heung-min and e-sports star Faker (Lee Sang-hyeok) on its official Instagram account on Tuesday.



The picture shows Son standing with the players of T1 LoL (League of Legends), including Faker, most of whom are wearing Son’s signed shirts with their thumbs up. T1 crews said that the picture was taken at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last Sunday.



T1 defeated China’s BLG by three to two in the final round of the LoL World Championship at O2 Arena in London on Saturday, earning two championships running, the team’s fifth final victory in the competition’s history. Faker has enjoyed the most wins at the tournament since he made a pro debut in 2013 and worked with T1 afterward.



The next day, T1 finished the competition. The team visited Tottenham Hotspur to watch an EPL match with Aston Villa. The team shared a post of the players sitting at the stand, saying that they are grateful to Son and Tottenham for inviting them. Tottenham won the match by four to one with Son earning an assist point.



Son, a big fan of LoL, enjoys games when he rests at home. In a Tottenham interview, Son said he hoped to dine with Faker, the superstar of Korean e-sports.



