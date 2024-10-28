BLACKPINK Rose's "APT." reaches No. 4 on UK Singles Chart. October. 28, 2024 09:47. by 이호재 hoho@donga.com.

BLACKPINK member Rose’s collaboration with American pop star Bruno Mars, titled "APT.," has debuted at No. 4 on the UK's Official Singles Chart Top 100.



According to the Official Charts, the latest rankings released on Friday (local time) show "APT." Reaching the 4th spot just a week after its release on Oct. 18, this marks the highest position ever for a female K-pop artist on the chart. Previously, in July of last year, Korean DJ and music producer Peggy Gou achieved 5th place on the same chart with "(It Goes Like) Nanana."



The U.K. Official Chart, along with the U.S. Billboard, is considered one of the two major global pop charts. It comprehensively reflects music consumption in the U.K., including streaming and CD sales, and is known to be more sensitive to trends than Billboard. The Official Singles Chart noted that the title "APT." is derived from the Korean pronunciation of "apartment" and is inspired by a drinking game known as the "apartment game" in Korean drinking culture.



On the same chart, BTS member Jimin’s solo album title track "Who" dropped 10 spots to 48th place, marking its 14th consecutive week in the Top 100. Bruno Mars also secured 3rd place on this chart with "Die with a Smile," his duet with Lady Gaga.



