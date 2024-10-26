Ruling party supporters split on Yoon: 48% approval and 40% disapproval. October. 26, 2024 07:51. .

According to a poll released on Friday by Gallup Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating dropped by two percentage points from last week to 20%. This matches the lowest rating recorded in the second week of September since the government’s launch, after which it saw a slight increase, only to fall back to this low. His disapproval rating rose by one percentage point from last week to 70%, equaling the highest level recorded in mid-September. Among People Power Party supporters, positive and negative evaluations were 48% and 40%, respectively. The positive evaluation among ruling party supporters, which was 56% last week, dropped significantly this week to below half.



At the root of President Yoon’s declining support is the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon Hee. Respondents cited issues related to the First Lady (15%) as the top reason for disapproval, followed by “economy, livelihood, and prices” (14%), “lack of communication” (12%), “overall mistakes,” and “authoritarianism and unilateralism” (6% each). Negative perceptions surrounding the First Lady likely also influenced responses regarding insufficient communication and unilateral decision-making.



Presidential approval ratings serve as a barometer for the government’s administrative momentum. Many consider a 20% approval rating a critical threshold where governance becomes challenging. If this drops to the 10% range, it would indicate what some describe as a state of “psychological impeachment.” When the rating falls to the 20% range, it is said public officials tend to become unresponsive, and even the ruling party may cease deferring to the president, signaling an unsettling shift in the current political climate.



The First Lady's issues have long been a black hole sapping the government’s momentum. Despite this, President Yoon remains resolute, saying he will “keep moving forward even if stones are thrown.” Rather than addressing calls within his party to manage the first lady’s issues, he appears prepared to confront party leaders, potentially deepening internal party conflict. With a divided legislature and the necessity of cooperation with the opposition, the potential for some party members to turn away raises concerns about the government’s capacity to function.



While President Yoon overlooks the First Lady’s issues, the burden of public embarrassment falls squarely on the people. Amid prolonged legislative conflicts and the fatigue from delayed progress on the three major reforms, the public is growing weary of low-grade controversies surrounding the first lady. For the sake of the country, the president, and the first lady, a decisive move must be made before it’s too late, as the public’s patience is wearing thin.



