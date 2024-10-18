N. Korea redefines S. Korea as ‘hostile state’ in revised constitution. October. 18, 2024 07:55. by Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com.

North Korea has revised its Constitution to redefine South Korea as a "hostile state," abandoning its previous stance on “peaceful unification” outlined in 1972. This revision signals a significant escalation in inter-Korean relations and comes amid reports that North Korean troops have been deployed to Ukraine in support of Russia. Analysts believe this move could precede provocations against both South Korea and the United States ahead of the U.S. presidential election on November 5, leveraging North Korea's strengthened military alliance with Russia, which includes a mutual military assistance pact.



On Thursday, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) announced that the demolition of sections of the Gyeongui Line and the Donghae Line—two inter-Korean road and rail links—was “an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution, which clearly defines the Republic of Korea (ROK) as a hostile state.” North Korea had previously disclosed that its Supreme People’s Assembly met on October 7-8 to amend the Constitution, though specific changes were not initially revealed. According to reports, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the Constitution to explicitly identify South Korea as the “primary foe and invariable principal enemy.” The revised Constitution is said to include plans for "completely occupying, subjugating, and reclaiming" South Korea in the event of war, marking a stark departure from previous rhetoric about reunification.



Observers suggest that this constitutional revision is part of North Korea's broader strategy to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, potentially influencing international dynamics ahead of the U.S. presidential election. “The dissatisfaction of North Korean residents is running high amid worsening economic conditions,” a senior South Korean government official said. “Kim Jong Un appears to be seeking a breakthrough to end North Korea's isolation, using the North Korea-Russia military alliance to leverage power in thㄷ new Cold War era.”



