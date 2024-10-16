Yang Ji-in named ISSF Athlete of the Year. October. 16, 2024 07:55. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Yang Ji-in, the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist in pistol shooting, has been named the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Female Athlete of the Year.



The ISSF announced today that Yang, currently ranked No. 1 in the world in the women's 25-meter pistol event, received the prestigious award. This marks the fourth time in a decade that a South Korean shooter has been honored with this title. Previous recipients include Kim Jang-mi, who won the award after her pistol gold at the 2012 London Olympics, and Jin Jong-oh, who was named Male Athlete of the Year in 2008 and 2014. Kim Ye-ji, who took silver in the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Paris Olympics, was also nominated. The ISSF athletes of the year are selected through a vote by sectoral committees, national coaching staff, and journalists.



Yang's stellar performance at the Paris Olympics included a dramatic victory over Camille Jedrzejewski in the 25-meter pistol final, with the gold medal decided in a nail-biting shootout. Earlier in the year, Yang set a world record at the Asian Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, with 41 points in the 25-meter pistol, helping South Korea take a team title. Yang has had one of the best years of her career, reaching the final of four of the five World Cups this season.



On the men's side, China's Liu Yukun was named ISSF Male Athlete of the Year after claiming gold in the 50-meter rifle three positions at the Paris Olympics.



