Samsung Electronics ranked among top 5 global brands for fifth consecutive year. October. 11, 2024

Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor have achieved their highest-ever brand value in a global ranking of major companies, with valuations of $100.8 billion and $23 billion, respectively.



According to Interbrand's "Top 100 Global Brands" report released on Thursday, Samsung Electronics ranked 5th worldwide with a brand value of $100.8 billion. The South Korean tech giant remains the only Asian company to maintain a top five position for five consecutive years. Companies with higher brand values than Samsung include U.S. firms Apple ($488.9 billion), Microsoft ($352.5 billion), Amazon ($298.1 billion), and Google ($291.3 billion), which took the top four spots.



Hyundai Motor ranked 30th with a brand value of $23 billion. Having first entered the global top 100 in 2005, Hyundai Motor's brand value has consistently risen over the past 14 years. A Hyundai Motor official noted, “Over the past five years, the brand's value has increased by 63%, from $14.1 billion to $23 billion this year, and its ranking has climbed six spots from 36th to 30th.”



In addition to Samsung and Hyundai, two other South Korean companies made the top 100: Kia ranked 86th, and LG placed 97th.



