Kim Seung-gyu vs. Jo Hyeon-woo: Battle for Korea’s starting goalkeeper. October. 02, 2024 07:37. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Kim Seung-gyu (34, Al Shabab) returns to the national team to engage in fierce competition with Jo Hyeon-woo (33, Ulsan) for the starting goalkeeper spot under Coach Hong Myung-bo.



Both were named in the call-up list announced by Hong on Monday for the two matches of the third round of the 2026 World Cup AFC qualifiers in October. With 81 international appearances (60 goals conceded), Kim was sidelined after rupturing his knee cruciate ligament during Asian Cup training in January. In his absence, Jo (35 international matches, 36 goals conceded) guarded the goal in the 11 international matches that followed.



Coach Hong. Kim first met Hong in the national team, playing as the starting goalkeeper during the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, and was called to his first senior team in 2013 when Hong took charge. At that time, Coach Hong said, "Kim Seung-gyu is a talented player I have watched since he was young." He made his international debut in a friendly against Peru (0-0) and played through the 2014 World Cup under Hong.



Ulsan, conceding 35 goals, with 12 clean sheets (ranked 2nd). Kim played six matches for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia, conceding three goals. Who will be Korea's starting goalkeeper? It is one of the key storylines to watch in the upcoming away match against Jordan next Monday



