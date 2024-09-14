Kimpo Airport suffers another Leak, just two weeks after repairs. September. 14, 2024 07:31. by 변종국 기자 bjk@donga.com.

Kimpo International Airport’s control tower, which came under fire for leaking during this summer’s monsoon season, has experienced another leak just two weeks after waterproofing repairs were completed. The incident has reignited calls for the aging tower to be replaced.



According to sources in the aviation industry, rain began leaking through the walls of the tower on Thursday, following about 30 millimeters of rainfall. The water seeped through cracks in the walls and door frames, dangerously close to air traffic control equipment, power supply lines, and communication cables. Fortunately, staff acted quickly to move the equipment, preventing any major incidents.



The control tower, located at the highest point of the airport, plays a critical role in managing air traffic, overseeing the departure and arrival of aircraft. Water damage to sensitive control equipment could lead to serious malfunctions, potentially paralyzing air traffic operations. This latest incident follows three similar leaks in July and August, when water infiltrated the control room and the ceiling of the tower’s first floor. Despite waterproofing efforts at the end of last month by the Korea Airports Corporation, which manages the tower, the problem has persisted.



Built in 1988, the Kimpo control tower is not only facing leakage issues but has also been reported to sway during strong winds, raising further concerns about its structural integrity as the building ages.



