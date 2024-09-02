[Maison&Objet] vergum making: “Modern Twists on Traditional Korean Culture”. September. 02, 2024 15:54. (sh@itdonga.com). The Korea Institute of Design Promotion (KIDP) participates annually in Maison&Objet Paris, the international fair showcasing "decoration, design, and lifestyle" consumer goods. KIDP's Design Korea Exhibition Hall at the event has served as a steppingstone for small and medium-sized businesses with design excellence to reach broader exposure and market opportunities.

This year, KIDP is participating from September 5 to September 9, joined by Korean design businesses showcasing furniture, stationery, tableware, and more. In collaboration with IT Donga, we are introducing 23 design-driven small and medium enterprises participating in Maison&Objet Design Korea.





Johann Wolfgang von Goethe once said, “The most national is the most universal.” His words suggest that truly embracing and respecting the uniqueness and originality of each culture is essential for meaningful globalization. Today, world cultures are characterized by distinct colors and tendencies, moving towards mutual understanding and recognition.



While many cultures are presented in their original form, there are also numerous cases where they are modified and reinterpreted to enhance understanding. For example, the modernized hanbok, which incorporates practicality and new materials into traditional Korean dress, has made it more accessible to people around the world. Similarly, modernized hanok (traditional Korean houses), fusion gugak (traditional Korean music), and Korean cuisine adapted to foreign tastes reflect this trend.

Good Luck Fish by vergum making / Source: vergum making



Vergum making is a brand founded by Korean designers who share this philosophy. Inspired by the phrase from the Samguk Sagi—"Frugal but not shabby, splendid but not extravagant"—vergum making creates a variety of everyday products based on Korean culture. The brand focuses on planning, designing, and producing items that reflect traditional values of affection and humor while also incorporating wit and practicality.



Vergum making's products primarily consist of lifestyle items that seamlessly blend into everyday life. For example, the Good Luck Fish is a modern reinterpretation of the traditional Korean good luck dried pollack. In Korean culture, dried pollack was traditionally tied with silk thread and hung on the front door as a symbol of prosperity and fertility. The silk thread represented a wish for good fortune. The Good Luck Fish is available in six colors, reflecting this traditional symbolism, and it can be attached anywhere using magnets.

3rd Hand - Plow and 3rd Hand - Hands of Cat / Source: vergum making



Another product, the "3rd Hand - Plow," also embodies Korean culture. This backscratcher is inspired by the traditional Korean tool used for scratching one's back, drawing a parallel between this function and activities like plowing fields or sweeping leaves. In addition to this, there are other items such as the "Najeonchilgi Diary," modeled after traditional Korean mother-of-pearl lacquerware, and the "BOK Magnet," designed in a three-dimensional form to represent the Korean word for luck, "BOK."

Najeonchilgi Diary by vergum making / Source: vergum making



From the initial development stages, vergum making focuses on achieving high craftsmanship standards. Throughout production, the emphasis is on maintaining reasonable prices and securing a reliable supply chain. To share Korean values on a global stage and establish itself as an international brand, vergum making is participating in Maison&Objet for the second time. The brand aims not only to showcase unique products but also to clearly communicate their value to potential buyers.

Hangeul Magnet - BOK / Source: vergum making



As JEONG Yeon-Chung, CEO of vergum making, stated, “While traveling around the world and experiencing various precious cultures, I found it challenging to find products that truly captured the essence of those cultures. Vergum making aims to start by presenting objects that reinterpret Korean culture, with the goal of growing into a brand that helps people appreciate and view global cultural heritage from a fresh perspective.”





Nam Si-hyeon (sh@itdonga.com),