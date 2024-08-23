Ronaldo’s YouTube channel hits 10M subscribers in 12 hours. August. 23, 2024 07:48. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo (39, Al-Nassr FC) reached 10 million subscribers in less than 12 hours after launching his YouTube channel. This is the fastest YouTube channel to have reached 10 million subscribers since the platform's inception.



The Portuguese soccer superstar announced the creation of his personal YouTube channel with a post on his X account (formerly Twitter) at 10:18 p.m. KST on Wednesday, stating, “The wait is over.” The post prompted soccer fans to subscribe to the channel, which reached 1 million subscribers within an hour and a half of its launch. Ronaldo even posted a self-congratulatory video on Instagram, announcing that he had been awarded the 'Gold Button' that YouTube gives to channels that reach 1 million subscribers.



Ronaldo's channel reached 10 million subscribers at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to the Indian daily Economic Times, Ronaldo's channel is the fastest to reach 10 million subscribers. The previous record holder was the gaming YouTube channel Hamster Kombat, which took a week to reach 10 million subscribers. Ronaldo's channel features videos of him playing trivia with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez Hernández, as well as replays of his goals. “I'm going to use YouTube to show my fans how I take care of my health and how I prepare for matches,” Ronaldo said.



