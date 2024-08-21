Final LPGA major of season takes place at St. Andrews. August. 21, 2024 07:50. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The final women’s Major of the LPGA Tour season begins at the Old Course, St Andrews in the United Kingdom on Thursday. Formerly known as the British Women’s Open until 2019, this tournament returns to the Old Course—a revered “golfing ground”—for the third time, having previously been held there in 2007 and 2013. The event boasts a total prize fund of $9 million, with $1.35 million awarded to the winner.



The outcome of this tournament, the fifth Major championship of the season, will determine the recipient of the Rolex ANNIKA Major Award. This accolade is given to the player with the most impressive record across the Major Championships, based on points accumulated from top-10 finishes. To qualify for the award, a player must secure at least one Major victory and accumulate the highest points.



Japanese golfer Ayaka Furue currently leads with 70 points. Furue is a strong contender, who won the Amundi Evian Championship and tied for sixth at the U.S. Women's Open. Yang Hee-young, the champion of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, is also in contention for the Major Queen of the Year title, tied for second with 60 points alongside Nelly Korda of the U.S., winner of the Chevron Championship, and Yuka Saso of Japan, who claimed victory at the U.S. Women's Open.



