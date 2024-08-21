North Korean sergeant defects across minefield at DMZ. August. 21, 2024 07:49. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

A North Korean soldier crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) near the eastern coast of South Korea's Goseong County early on Tuesday morning, according to South Korean military officials. The soldier, who walked across the MDL, immediately identified himself by name, affiliation, and rank upon encountering South Korean troops dispatched to secure him. He reportedly said he defected because life in the North had become unbearable. This marks the first publicly known case of a North Korean soldier defecting on foot across the MDL since July 2019. Earlier this month, on August 8, a North Korean civilian also defected by walking across the neutral waters of the Han River estuary to Gyodong Island in Ganghwa County.



Speculation is growing within military circles that the recent defections may have been influenced by South Korea’s loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korean soldiers and civilians. These broadcasts have been in full operation since July 21. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North Korean soldier crossed the MDL along a narrow path near the Donghae Line in Goseong County and surrendered to troops in South Korea’s 22nd Infantry Division. The South Korean military had detected the soldier as he approached the MDL from the northern side using surveillance equipment and successfully guided him to defect.



Since the beginning of this year, Pyongyang has reportedly deployed thousands of troops to plant tens of thousands of additional landmines along the MDL and to further desolate the surrounding Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Despite these obstacles, the defector managed to avoid the landmines near the Donghae Line. The defector is reported to be an enlisted soldier, holding the rank of sergeant.



