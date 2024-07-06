First lady's apology ignored by Han, sparking controversy. July. 06, 2024 07:41. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

The controversy surrounding Han Dong-hoon, a candidate for the leadership of the People Power Party, allegedly ignoring text messages from First Lady Kim Kun-hee has unexpectedly become a key issue in the ruling party's upcoming July 23rd convention. Reports indicate that First Lady Kim, the wife of President Yoon Suk-yeol, expressed her intent to apologize to the public regarding the 'Dior bag controversy' through Telegram messages sent five times to Han, then the emergency response committee chair. Han reportedly ignored all these messages, igniting the controversy. On July 5th, Han addressed the issue, stating, “During the general election period, I communicated through official channels with the presidential office,” dismissing the claims of communication breakdown. Nevertheless, his rivals and the pro-Yoon faction have highlighted the 'Yoon-Han conflict' and 'Han Dong-hoon betrayal theory' to attack him.



Meeting with reporters in Yongsan, Seoul, Han questioned the timing of these allegations, stating, “I find it puzzling why this issue is surfacing now. It is inappropriate for the chair of the ruling party's emergency response committee and the First Lady to discuss public and political matters privately.” He added, “I communicated with the presidential office and repeatedly conveyed the necessity of an apology to alleviate public concerns.” However, he did not deny receiving messages from First Lady Kim.



Other leadership candidates targeted Han, arguing that his improper conduct affected the general election results. Pro-Yoon candidate Won Hee-ryong stated, “The perception that Han has severed ties with President Yoon is accurate,” adding, “This is discourteous on a personal level, even before considering the public-private distinction.” Candidate Na Kyung-won criticized Han's judgment, saying, “Han’s judgment was immature. He should apologize to party members and the public even now.”



With the leadership election just 15 days away, the text message controversy has surfaced, leading to interpretations within the party that the pro-Yoon faction’s attacks are intensifying, similar to the March 8th convention last year. A pro-Yoon lawmaker commented, “This shows that the relationship between the President and Han has crossed the Rubicon,” suggesting that First Lady Kim felt humiliated. Conversely, a pro-Han lawmaker countered, “It is self-destructive for the pro-Yoon faction to publicize the First Lady’s attempt at behind-the-scenes politics.”



