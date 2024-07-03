S. Korean military resumes artillery drills near N. Korean border. July. 03, 2024 07:53. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

The South Korean military has fully resumed artillery training within a five-kilometer radius south of the military demarcation line, marking the first such exercises since they were suspended in 2018. The suspension followed the September 19 Comprehensive Military Agreement, which designated this area as a zone where ground-hostile acts were prohibited. Concerns had been raised about the impact of this suspension on the military's readiness, particularly in the event of local or full-scale conflict with North Korea. The resumption of artillery training is expected to enhance the South Korean military's preparedness and response capabilities in light of potential provocations from North Korea.



The South Korean army announced that it has resumed artillery drills involving K9 and K105A1 units near the North Korean border, within five kilometers of the military demarcation line. "With the complete suspension of the September 19 agreement, military training has resumed at all training fields, allowing our soldiers to engage in more realistic exercises," the Korean Army stated.



The artillery drills began simultaneously at shooting ranges within five kilometers of the military demarcation line, including the Yeoncheon Enemy Range Shooting Range in Gyeonggi Province and the Chilseong Shooting Range in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province. The Story Shooting Range in Paju, used by the United States Forces Korea, was the only exception. Approximately 90 rounds were fired from the K9 self-propelled howitzer, South Korea's primary artillery piece, from 8 a.m. for about one hour and 20 minutes at the Enemy Range Shooting Range. Despite rain towards the end of the session, the K9s continued to fire, demonstrating a strong resolve to neutralize any threats from North Korea. At the Chilseong Shooting Range, about 40 rounds were fired from truck-mounted self-propelled howitzers from 8 a.m. for around 45 minutes.



The drills were designed to target virtual installations at the rear. An unmanned aerial vehicle monitored the impact, and if the target was not entirely destroyed, additional rounds were fired to ensure complete annihilation.



Military authorities plan to conduct regular artillery drills near the demarcation line as a warning to North Korea, which continues to engage in provocations such as ballistic missile tests, sending trash balloons, and infiltrating the demarcation line. "Today's training focused on strengthening our response capabilities and artillery accuracy in the event of enemy provocations," an army official said. "We will regularly conduct not only artillery drills but also mobile force exercises near the border to enhance our military readiness."



