European far-right politicians appeal to young people with ‘TikTok’ videos. June. 22, 2024 08:22. by Eun-A Cho achim@donga.com. "Please call us ‘patriotic’ rather than ‘extreme right.’"



Yanis Oada, the representative of the Gironde region at RNJ, the youth organization of the French far-right party National Union (RN), expressed in an interview with the Dong-A Ilbo on the 18th, “I want to correct the expression‎ ‘far right.’” She supported RN because she was “tired of watching the extreme left and President Emmanuel Macron ruin the country” and wanted “to get the country back to normal.”



France is experiencing significant political upheaval after President Macron's centrist ruling party, Renaissance, suffered a significant defeat to the far-right RN in the European Parliament elections held from the 6th to the 9th. Consequently, President Macron dissolved parliament and announced early general elections for the 30th and the 7th of next month. While far-right supporters view this as an opportunity for regime change, the center and left are determined to prevent the far-right's ascent.



The most striking aspect of the far-right surge across Europe is the increasing support from young people. This trend is evident in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy. Previously, European far-right supporters were relatively few and operated discreetly. Recently, however, far-right groups have been openly expressing their political views through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, particularly among the youth.



The Dong-A Ilbo interviewed three young members of far-right political parties about the rise of the far right in Europe. Contrary to the hard-line image often associated with the far right, these individuals exhibited a soft and friendly demeanor. They expressed gratitude for the media coverage and offered to assist whenever needed.



● The Emergence of the ‘Youth Far Right’ Instead of the ‘Greta Generation’



Historically, young voters in their 20s and 30s have leaned towards progressive politics. They strongly support eco-friendly policies and earned the nickname ‘Greta Generation’ after the climate activist Greta Thunberg. In 2019, the progressive Green Party secured 10% of the total seats in the European Parliament elections.



This year, however, the political landscape in the European Parliament has shifted. While the center-right European People's Party (EPP), the center-left Social Democratic and Progressive Alliance (S&D), and the center-liberal group (Renew Europe) remained the largest parties, the far-right parties European Conservatism and Reform (ECR) and Identity and Democracy (ID) ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. If these two far-right parties unite, they would match the number of seats held by the second-largest party.



Young far-right party members interviewed by the Dong-A Ilbo shared a common sentiment: they preferred to be seen as young people prioritizing their country and people first rather than being confined to the ‘far right’ label. They aimed to help their country with an open attitude rather than being rigid and confined by ideological camps.



● Seeking Stability in an Era of Anxiety



The RNJ youth party members explained that their support for the RN stemmed from a desire to find stability in an unstable society. Europe faces various challenges, including increasing immigration, economic difficulties, and the war in Ukraine. Young people, whose futures feel uncertain due to these issues, find a sense of security in far-right political parties that promote anti-immigration and nationalism.



● Disdain for Arrogant Politicians



“President Macron and other politicians are arrogant.”



Gabriel Durand, an RNJ member from Val de Marne, Ile-de-France, outside Paris, supports Representative Bardella because of his disdain for established politicians. President Macron's forceful push for reforms, such as pension reform without parliamentary consent, has heightened this antipathy. Although politicians often attempt to communicate through public speeches, they are frequently criticized for being one-sided and overly persuasive.

