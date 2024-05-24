Atalanta win UEFA Europa League by defeating Leverkusen. May. 24, 2024 08:00. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Atalanta BC made history by winning the UEFA Europa League for the first time in 117 years since its foundation, ending Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s impressive 51-no-loss streak.



Atalanta BC emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the final round of the UEFA Europa League’s 2023-2024 season, held in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday. This was a significant milestone for the team, founded in 1907, as it was their first UEFA championship. Despite their long history, Atalanta BC had mostly remained in the middle ranks of the Serie A, with a few wins in Serie B and a single win in the 1962-1963 season of Coppa Italia in Serie A.



Atalanta BC’s striker Ademola Lookman was the star of the match, scoring a hat trick and leading the team to victory. His performance was historic, as he became the first player to achieve a hat trick in the final round of the UEFA Europa League. The team's manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, also made history, becoming the oldest manager to win the UEFA Europa League at the age of 66 years and 117 days. “We deserved this win. I am overjoyed that we earned a UEFA Europa League championship. I am filled with pride for all Italians,” said the manager, holding up his first championship trophy after 21 years as a football manager.



Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s impressive no-loss streak stopped after 51 matches (42 wins and nine ties). It has been 361 days since the last time when the team experienced a loss in an official match. This season, they obtained their first championship since its foundation in the Bundesliga with 28 wins and six ties, a record that will be remembered.



Leverkusen’s goal for a triple crown for the Bundesliga, the UEFA Europa League, and the DFB-Pokal didn’t materialize. “It is unusual that a team experienced its first loss in the 52nd match. What we have accomplished is exceptional and something to be proud of,” Leverkusen manager Xabier Alonso said. “Today was not our day. Atalanta BC did better than us. They deserved a trophy. It makes me sad that something like this happened during such an important game.”



