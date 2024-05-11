Korean president faces debate limitations unlike U.S. counterpart. May. 11, 2024 08:01. by Joo-Young Jeon aimhigh@donga.com.

In November 2018, a heated exchange occurred between then-U.S. President Donald Trump and CNN anchor Jim Acosta, sparking ongoing public attention ever since. Acosta persistently questioned Trump on immigration, despite the president's evident discomfort. Trump repeatedly urged Acosta to "sit down" and declared, "That's enough," yet the journalist persisted in his inquiries, refusing to yield.



At the Thursday press conference marking his second year in office, President Yoon Suk Yeol faced questions from only one journalist each regarding allegations of pressuring the investigation into the death of Corp. Chae of the Marine Corps and the first lady receiving a Dior bag as a bribe. Surprisingly, no inquiries were made about other significant matters, including recent rumors of undue influence stemming from personal relationships.



President Yoon's press conference reignited controversy surrounding the trend of scripted and unproductive media engagements. While this practice has persisted for some time, critics argue that such conferences must evolve beyond formalities and become more interactive, thus offering genuine opportunities for public communication and engagement.



With many sectors addressed during the press conference, crucial pressing challenges often receive insufficient attention and are sometimes overlooked. Critics argue that President Yoon's conference seemed more focused on formalities than genuine communication, as it was held in a long time, 21 months after the previous one.



