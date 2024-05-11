Pope Francis proclaims 2025 Jubilee. May. 11, 2024 08:01. by 카이로=김기윤 특파원 pep@donga.com.

Pope Francis made a momentous announcement on Thursday (local time). He declared that the Catholic Church's Jubilee Year, a significant event occurring every 25 years, will occur next year. This proclamation is a significant event in the Catholic calendar and holds great spiritual importance for believers.



A Jubilee in the Catholic Church is a holy year where believers receive special spiritual blessings. These include regular Jubilees every 25 years and special Jubilees declared irregularly. The next Jubilee will start on December 24 this year and conclude on January 6, 2026.



Pope Francis made a significant proclamation during a solemn prayer service at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. In a ten-page document, he issued a decree and delivered a message of hope. The Pope addressed various global issues, including the 'scandal of poverty' and the horrors of war. He stressed the importance of improving birth rates across numerous countries and advocated for migrant rights. Additionally, he called for the abolition of the death penalty, urged governments to pardon prisoners, and appealed for debt relief for impoverished nations. This comprehensive message underscores the Pope's commitment to social justice and global welfare.



“If we wish to prepare a path to peace in our world, let us commit ourselves to remedying the remote causes of injustice, (…) and feeding the hungry,” Pope Francis remarked.



The tradition of observing Jubilees began with Pope Boniface VIII in 1300. Since 1475, they have been held every 25 years, ensuring that each generation can experience at least one Jubilee.



